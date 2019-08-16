USC NABC Mayor’s Cup introduces seniors division

Cebu City, Philippines—The core organizing group of the University of San Carlos North Alumni Basketball Club (NABC) is hoping that the addition of a newly installed seniors division will encourage more teams and players to join the league.

It’s all systems go for the opening of the USC NABC’s newest league, the Mayor’s Cup 2019, on Sunday, August 18, 2019, at 3 p.m. at the USC North Campus gym along Mango Avenue.

Aside from the Divisions 1, 2 and 3, the league is introducing the seniors division, which USC NABC president Ernest Evangelista explained, was a necessary measure on their part to protect the elder players’ health.

“We opted to have the seniors division because after consultation with several doctors and experts, we were told that it is not good to combine players 45-years old and above with the more younger ones,” said Evangelista during the press conference that was held at the First 5 Sports Lounge and Bar.

“They aren’t as competitive as before and letting them compete against the younger batches might endanger their health,” Evangelista added.

USC North Alumni Association president, Ryan Villaflores, also said that they are hoping that this latest addition to the league would entice more teams to join and participate.

“This league is all about belongingness and camaraderie, and developing bonds among brothers,” Villaflores said.

Helping to open the festivities this Sunday are Cebu City mayor, Edgar Labella, Cebu City councilor, Dondon Hontiveros and Philippine Sports Commission commissioner, Ramon “El Presidente” Fernandez.

Also present during the press conference were league commissioner, Jacques Bautista and other members of the core organizing group, namely Tope Osorio and Ian Callet. /bmjo