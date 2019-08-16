San Miguel’s Terrence Romeo is PBA Commissioner’s Cup Finals MVP

Cebu City, Philippines–Terrence Romeo was named Finals MVP on Friday night, August 16, 2019, shortly after the San Miguel Beermen wrapped up the PBA Commissioner’s Cup crown.

The Beermen won its 27th title in the league after defeating the TnT KaTropa, 102-90, in Game 6, taking the best-of-seven series, 4-2.

Read: San Miguel finishes off TNT in Game 6, wins PBA Commissioner’s Cup crown

Romeo, who last played with TnT before he was traded to San Miguel in December 2018, averaged 14.8 points, 4.3 assists, and 2.3 rebounds in the series.

Read: Seven TNT KaTropa players declare they want Terrence Romeo out

His best game was in Game 2, where he scored 29 points to help San Miguel chalk up a 127-125 win that tied the series at 1-1.

In Game 6, he finished with decent numbers of 10 points, seven assists and three rebounds.

Romeo has so far been blessed since being traded as this is his second straight crown in two conferences with the Beermen.