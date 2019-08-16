San Miguel finishes off TNT in Game 6, wins PBA Commissioner’s Cup crown

Cebu City, Philippines–The San Miguel Beermen defeated the TnT KaTropa, 101-84, in Game 6 to secure the PBA Commissioner’s Cup title on Friday night, August 16, 2019, at the Araneta Coliseum.

San Miguel, also the winner of the 2019 Philippine Cup title, wrapped up the series, 4-2.

The Beermen are once again on track for a Grand Slam after winning their second straight title.

Import Chris McCullough led the Beermen with 35 points, Cebuano June Mar Fajardo added 19 and Christian Standhardinger chipped in 18 points, six rebounds in 18 minutes of action.

TNT was led by the game-high 41 points of import Terrence Jones.

It was a huge accomplishment for San Miguel, which started the conference with a 2-5 (win-loss) record and finished just at seventh place.

TNT was the top ranked team after the elimination round.

San Miguel had to beat second-ranked Northport twice in the quarterfinals to advance to the semis. The Beermen then defeated the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters in the semis.

San Miguel now has a league-best 27 titles.