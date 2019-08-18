Send off concert set for three Cebuana harpists joining the Singapore Harp Festival

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Three young Cebuana harpists will be flying to Singapore to perform in the prestigious Esplanade Recital Hall on September 5 as part of Singapore Harp Festival.

Before taking the international stage, the trio will first share their musical talent to their kababayans through Versatile: A Send-off Concert scheduled at 7:30 p.m. on August 19, 2019, at the Bhodivasta Hall, Guang Ming Institute of Performing Arts, Cebu City.

Organized by HarpRoom, the concert will enable Filipinos to partake in the dream and musical journey of Angel Abellana, Mayeh Echavez and Micah Luy.

The invitation to perform during the Singapore Harp Festival came after the trio won third place in the recently concluded 2019 Rave Harps Prestige Award Chamber Competition, an event organized by Rave Harps, the premier institution for harp in the Singapore-Malaysia region.

Joining for the first time, Angel, Mayeh, and Micah impressed the international jury composed of Katryna Tan (founder of Rave Harps), Gabriella Dall’Olio (professor of Trinity Laban Conservatoire in the United Kingdom) and Mieko Inoue (principal harpist of Yomiuri Nippon Symphony Orchestra, harp professor of Toho School of Music and Ueno Gakuen Music School and vice president of World Harp Congress). They were the very first Filipinos to win in the said competition.

Winners of the competition will be awarded during the festival in September. They will also be included in the yearly Prestige Harp Award Honors List.

Angel and Mayeh both come from Cebu City, while Micah is from Cagayan de Oro City. The trio is currently taking harp lessons at HarpRoom, the first private music school in the Philippines specializing in harp, founded by Jo-Anne Cerdenia.

Cerdenia shared that it was the three who volunteered to represent the Philippines in the 2019 Rave Harps Prestige Award Chamber Competition. They each had to fly and stay in Manila for intensive lessons and practices.

Prior to their entry in the competition, three were strangers to each other but they were able to learn and harmonize beautifully with each other during their journey.

The send-off concert on August 19 will feature their trio and solo pieces on the harp alongside their first instruments. Guest performers include Cebu Metropolitan Symphony Orchestra Music Director Rey Abella – Violin, Aldine Abellana – Flute, and Cerdenia – Harp.

For more information about Versatile: A Send-off Concert, call or text 09777506976. You may also visit HarpRoom’s Facebook page for more information. /dcb