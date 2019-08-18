Tikas earns first win in Evo League after defeating Shearwater Health Crusaders

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Cognizant Tech Solutions Tikas finally made their way into the win column after they defeated the Shearwater Health Crusaders, 58-54, in the Evo League of the Tanduay Athletics E-Leagues for Basketball Season 15 on Saturday, August 17, at the City Sports Club-Cebu basketball court.

Leading the way were Kimjo Christian Osomo and Frelan Jan Placencia, with the former putting up 16 points and the latter completing a double-double performance with 14 points and 10 rebounds, to help the Tikas improve to 1-2 (win-loss).

Meanwhile, the Contact Solutions Flying Lemurs and the Kyocera Frontiers created a four-way logjam at the number one spot after they prevailed over their respective opponents.

The Flying Lemurs destroyed the CTC-BPO Trojans, 63-37, while the Frontiers tallied a 65-54 triumph over the Fluor Pandas.

Their victories allowed the Flying Lemurs and the Frontiers to tie the Tech Mahindra Tech Mighties and the Optum Knights at the top spot of the standings with similar 3-0 records.

The Trojans remained winless after two games, while the Pandas stumbled to their first defeat after scoring back-to-back wins to start the season.

Franz Vincent Blanes led the Flying Lemurs’ rout by firing in 16 points.

Matthew Grafilo led three other teammates in double figures and led Kyocera with 17 markers. Winston Stephen Panal chipped in 15 points, John Matthew Cabido added 14, while Ariel Ramonito Edera had a solid all-around game with 11 markers, eight assists, six steals and five rebounds.

Also winning in the Evo League was the Dynata Warriors. The Warriors stretched their winning run to three and improve to 3-1 as they blew away the Iploy Barracudas, 84-49.

Tommy Spencer Ugsimar put up solid numbers for the Warriors, tallying a game-high 26 points while also collecting 14 rebounds, five steals and five assists.

In the lone Elite Classic game, the Wipro Tigers trounced the ePerformax Reds, 84-55.

Former University of San Carlos Warrior, Earvin Dennis Ferraren put up 17 points, big man Aaron Suson added 13 and Rey Herad Jr. chipped in 10 to help Wipro nail its first win in three games. |dcb