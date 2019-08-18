‘Walang monopoly ng husay’: Robredo remembers Jesse on his death anniversary

MANILA, Philippines — “Parati niya sa aming sinasabi na una, walang monopoly ng husay, na dapat iyong lahat nabibigyan ng pagkakataon.”

This is how Vice President Leni Robredo remembered her late husband, Jesse Robredo, and his leadership on Sunday, seven years after the untimely plane crash that took the life of the then interior secretary.

“Iyong sa akin, mas pasasalamat sa ngalan ng aming pamilya, pasasalamat sa lahat na nakakaalala pa din, pumupunta. Mayroong mga pumupunta dito kahit hindi taga-dito, yearly talaga pumupunta para makiisa,” the Vice President told reporters following the commemoration event of Jesse Robredo in Naga City, where he once served as mayor.

Robredo said that even though Jesse has died, the city government still continued his legacy that leadership is not solely focused on oneself.

“Iyong test ng real na leadership, kung naging daan ka para iyong mga nakapalibot sa iyo, mas naging mahusay pa sa iyo. Kapag tinitingnan ko ngayon iyong mga sumunod sa kaniya dito sa City Government of Naga, sobrang… sobrang natutuwa ako na, parang, nangyari iyong ginusto ng asawa ko: na iyong mga nakapalibot sa kaniya dati, lalo pang humusay,” Leni said.

“Mas mahusay pa sa kaniya, kaya lalong napa… napalawig iyong kaniyang legacy, iyong mga aral na naibigay niya sa governance, sa leadership,” the vice president added.

Jesse Robredo was on board a Piper Seneca plane with three others when it crashed off the waters off the shoreline of Masbate City on August 18, 2012, with his aide Jun Abrazado as the sole survivor.

The plane was supposed to take Jesse Robredo to his hometown in Naga City from Cebu after attending the groundbreaking of the Philippine Police Safety College in Consolacion town in northern Cebu.