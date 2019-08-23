Coast Guard cancels trips of small vessels to Bohol, Leyte

By Alven Marie Timtim and Rosalie Abatayo | August 23,2019 - 08:20 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines–For those traveling to Getafe, Bohol and the towns of Bato and Hilongos, Leyte, eyes here.

The Philippine Coast Guard in Central Visayas (PCG-7) announced a couple of cancelled sea trips from Cebu to Bohol and certain parts of Eastern Visayas as of 5:50 a.m. on Friday, August 23, 2019.

The advisory sent by Lieutenant Junior Grade Michael John Encina, public information officer of PCG-7, to CDN Digital shared that trips at the roll-on, roll-off (Roro) port in Cordova Town bound for Getafe, Bohol province are cancelled.

These are MBCA Clemer 3, MBCA Clemer 28 and MBCA Sunriser ll.

There are no reported stranded passengers heading to Getafe.

At the Tinago Port in Cebu City, two trips bounds for two towns in the neighboring Island-province of Leyte are also cancelled.

These are MV/Gloria G1 Cebu bound for Hilongos, Leyte and M/V Fiji II Cebu bound for Bato, Leyte.

According to the advisory sent by the Coast Guard, there are no reported stranded passengers heading to Bato and Hilongos.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) issued Gale Warning No. 5 around 5 a. m. on Friday, August 23, sea vessels below 250 gross tonnage are not allowed to sail in the eastern seaboards of Central and Southern Luzon and Eastern Visayas.

There is no gale warning Central Visayas which covers the provinces of Bohol, Cebu, Negros Oriental, and Siquijor.

The gale warning is still up in Central Visayas which covers Biliran, Samar and Leyte provinces. / celr