DOLE orders work stoppage against owner, contractor of project site in Brgy. Kamputhaw

CEBU CITY—Another work stoppage order (WSO) has been issued by the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) in Central Visayas.

This time, it is against the owner and contractor of a project site along Archibishop Reyes Avenue in Barangay Kamputhaw, Cebu City.

DOLE-7 regional director Salome Siaton issued the WSO, the third one issued this month, following the occurence of an accident that damaged eight private vehicles on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. They served the work stoppage order on the same day.

Read: DOLE-7 orders work stoppage at Lapu-Lapu City construction site

The accident occurred when the form works at the 31st floor of the proposed story building gave in during some cement pouring being done.

“Apparently, this was the reason why some concrete cement debris fell down and hit directly the private vehicles stalled near the project site that were only waiting for the traffic signal to turn green,” said Siaton. “Mabuti nalang at walang na-injured but the incident dented those vehicles and cracked the wind shields.” (It’s a good thing no one got injured.)

Read: Part of building collapses in Kamputhaw, Cebu City

During the conduct of the Occupational Safety and Health Investigation, three labor inspectors of DOLE Tri-City field office (TCFO) found that there were several violations at project site.

According to TCFO head Emmanuel Y. Ferrer, the project site had no sufficient debris catchers installed.

Ferrer said that the project site has no Structural Analysis, Methodology or Safety Work Procedure for form works and other related activities such as concrete cement pouring activities and other exterior works. There were also insufficient barricades installed in almost every floor of the building, he added.

Read: Cebu City Council to probe partial collapse of building in Barangay Kamputhaw

Management also failed to present their safety officer 3 and their occupational health nurse at the construction site. There was also no certificate of testing for tower crane and Alemak. They were likewise unable to present a TESDA NC II Certificate for their heavy equipment operators. There was also no incident/accident report made that was turned over to the DOLE.

Under the General Labor Standards (GLS), violations noted were the following: underpayment of wages; non-payment of regular holiday pay; non-remittance and coverage of Social Security System, Philhealth and Pag-ibig benefits; and no record-keeping such as payroll and daily time records with workers’ signatures.

Read: OBO: Structural engineers want suspension of hotel construction in Capitol Site lifted



Siaton said that management of the said construction project, as well as its contractor, are ordered to completely stop all its form works and other similar activities, particularly concrete cement pouring and other exterior works until such time that all unsafe practices have been rectified.

“They should be able to show to us full compliance to the standards first before they could resume with their operations within the project site. We have to see, evaluate, and assess that all unsafe practices exposing the workers and the general public to imminent danger conditions have been corrected,”she added.

If the stoppage of work due to imminent danger occurs as a result of the employer’s violation or fault, then the employer shall pay the affected workers their corresponding wages during the period of such stoppage of work or suspension of operations, Siaton explained. /bmjo