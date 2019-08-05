Part of building collapses in Kamputhaw, Cebu City

Cebu City, Philippines—A portion of a four-story building along Gorordo Avenue in Barangay Kamputhaw here collapsed at around 2 a.m. on Monday, August 5, 2019.

Initial investigation conducted by the City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office headed by Harold Alcontin showed that the portion that collapsed was beside an ongoing construction of a condotel.

No one was reported injured in the incident as of press time but authorities were still further investigating the scene to check if no one was indeed hurt and to also find out what caused the incident. /bmjo