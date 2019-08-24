In Photos: Contingents prepare for Pasigarbo sa Sugbo 2019
By Enrique Bejar |August 24,2019 - 03:16 PM
CEBU CITY, Philippines–Performers coming from the different towns and cities in Cebu province now crowd the Cebu City Sports Center to practice their dance routines for Sunday’s Pasigarbo sa Sugbo.
A total of 44 contingents are joining this year’s competition that will start with a street parade from the Cebu Provincial Capitol.
