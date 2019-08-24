Binangkal vendor raps his way into selling his goods

Cebu City, Philippines— Online marketing and advertising are the best things you can do to sell your products in these days of digital dominance.

But for small businesses, word of mouth and their own gimmicks can still take them places.

In this case, this binangkal vendor in Iligan City makes sure that his presence is made known as he enters your area by rapping his way into selling his binangkal (deep fried sesame-coated dough ball).

Jerson Absin, the netizen who posted the video online of the hippest binangkal vendor who visited their place in Zone 10 Bagong Silang Iligan City on a fine afternoon on August 8, shared to CDN Digital his amazement of the vendor’s rapping skills.

“Nung na rinig ko yung beat, talaga mapapalapit ka sa sobrang galing, mapapalapit ka sa ka astig at sobrang galing!” said Absin in an online interview.

(When I first heard the beat, I was drawn to it because it was really good; you will be drawn to him because he is that good!)

Absin said he still has to find out about the name of this rapper-vendor, as he has been only calling him as that “Binangkal na ta Bai” vendor. The vendor frequented their place and usually pedalled on his bicycle in the afternoon but it was just that one afternoon when he finally caught him in action and took the chance to record a video of the vendor.

“Hindi ko na kuha na pangalan nya but sabi niya siya talaga nag cocompose ng rap nya (I didn’t get his name but he said he composed his own raps),” said Absin.

The video which was uploaded by Absin on August 8, has garnered a lot of praises because of the talent that was showcased by the vendor.

As of 2:40 p.m. of August 24, the video has already garnered 12 comments, 2,000 reactions, and 3,800 shares.

Now, that’s one heck of a jingle that would surely catch everyone’s attention.

Binangkal na ta bai for P5 only! /elb