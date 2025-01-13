Daily Gospel, January 13

This is the Daily Gospel for today, January 13, 2025, which is the Monday of the first week in ordinary time.

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ, according to Saint Mark 1, 14-20.

After John had been arrested, Jesus came to Galilee proclaiming the Gospel of God:

“This is the time of fulfillment. The kingdom of God is at hand. Repent, and believe in the gospel.”

As he passed by the Sea of Galilee, he saw Simon and his brother Andrew casting their nets into the sea; they were fishermen.

Jesus said to them, “Come after me, and I will make you fishers of men.”

Then they abandoned their nets and followed him.

He walked along a little farther and saw James, the son of Zebedee, and his brother John. They too were in a boat mending their nets.

Then he called them. So they left their father Zebedee in the boat along with the hired men and followed him.

Source: Dailygospel.org