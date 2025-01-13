LIST: Sinulog sa Dakbayan 2025 Winners

CEBU CITY, Philippines — At least 18 contingents from Cebu City competed in the 2025 edition of the Sinulog sa Dakbayan at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) last Sunday, January 12.

The competition, which is a prelude to the big event the Sinulog Festival 2025, was a historic first in several aspects.

One, organizers from the Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI) included Brgy. Mabolo in its Street Parade contest to pay tribute to the barangay’s role in keeping the Sinulog alive throughout the years.

It also welcomed a new segment, the Brass Band Competition, with the 560th Air Force Marching Band from the Mactan–Benito Ebuen Air Base of the Philippine Air Force (PAF) besting five other contestants.

The multi-awarded Lumad Basakanon of Brgy. Basak San Nicolas emerged as the biggest winner, reaping the championships in both the Street Dance and Ritual Showdown categories. They also took home the Best in Costume award.

Here’s the complete list of winners during the Sinulog sa Dakbayan 2025.

*Best in Musicality*

1st Brgy Labangon (P50,000)

2nd Brgy Tisa (P30,000)

3rd Abellana National School (P20,000)

4th Lumad Basakanon (P15,000)

5th Brgy Guadalupe (P10,000)

*Best in Costume*

Lumad Basakanon (P50,000)

*Best in Street Dancing*

1st Lumad Basakanon (P55,000)

2nd Brgy Labangon (P30,000)

3rd Brgy Tisa (P20,000)

*Best in Ritual Showdown and Best in Choreography*

1st Lumad Basakanon (P550,000)

2nd Brgy Tisa (P400,000)

3rd Brgy Labangon (P350,000)

4th Brgy Guadalupe (P250,000)

5th Brgy Kasambagan (P200,000)

6th Abellana National School (P150,000)

