Cary Santiago hopes to inspire millennials through his exhibit

Cary Santiago, the designer and maker of Bb. Pilipinas – Universe Gazini Ganados’ winning “Phoenix” evening gown, exhibits his famous collections called, “The Aviary: The Work of a Master” at the Mountain Wing Atrium of SM Seaside Cebu that started last August 8 and will run until August 26.

Santiago’s fascination with winged animals inspired his collection.

He also said that his career had been soaring just like that of a bird thus was called “The Aviary.”

The preservation of the Philippine Terno also inspired him to do the exhibit.

He said that much had been changed since the original baro’t saya and now the younger generations should learn to appreciate and be exposed to our own terno.

In 2004, Santiago won in the Philippine Fashion Design Competition with his Philippine Eagle inspired terno called “Pag-asa.”

The Phoenix gown of Ganados is also included in the exhibit. Santiago said that Ganados herself chose the color of the gown.

He also said that he had been motivated to inspire young designers to create their own unique versions of the terno because of the efforts of the Cultural Center of the Philippines together with Bench founder, Ben Chan, among others.

He said he would be looking forward to the creation of a law that would standardize the Philippine terno and to bring it back for the younger generations.

Sketches of his creations can also be seen at the exhibit. /dbs