800 owners with canine pets celebrate Int’l Dog Day at Parkmall

This gives us humans the perfect opportunity to show our furry best friends just how much we love them and celebrate the special relationship that has existed between humans and canines since the dawn of time.

For Parkmall, they did just that and more.

On Sunday, August 25, more than 800 dogs and their owners gathered inside the mall as they took time to appreciate the love and value that dogs bring to their daily life.

In partnership with the Island Rescue Organization, Parkmall organized adoption drives and off-leash indoor play park for dogs and a pet blessing.

Owners also took the pledge as they promised to love their furry friends even as they crossed their rainbow bridge.

According to Marketing Manager Ramon Matthew Basabe their celebration of the International Dog Day is part of their goal of being a pet-friendly mall.

Plans

Aside from holding the biggest pet festival in the country dubbed as “Pet Fest,” a dog celebration which is a way to give back to our loyal companions.

Basabe said Parkmall would soon be awarding 10 outstanding pets and would celebrate animal welfare week this October.

Apart from that, they will continue giving an avenue for the pet clubs to celebrate their Christmas Party this December and will hold a much bigger pet fest this year.

“This is our commitment, as we stay true to being a community mall in Cebu and hold community events for different communities,” said Basabe./dbs