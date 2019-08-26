Spotted: Fashionista street vendor in Bantayan Island

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Street vendors are plenty in the country.

But it’s not often you’d see one all dressed up like a ramp model.

In Bantayan Island, Cebu, though, netizen Kirsten Mureen Cavada caught sight of an interesting street vendor while she was on vacation in the tourist island destination over the weekend.

There, she was surprised to see a ‘fashionista’ street vendor who was wearing a black backless blouse paired with skimpy short shorts and wedge heels sandals. He was also carrying a shoulder bag while balancing a basin full of vegetables on his head.

The sight amazed Cavada that she decided to ask for a photo with the street vendor.

“He is selling kangkong usually but today [August 25] it was assorted leafy greens and he does dress up every day,” Cavada said.

Cavada managed to have a short talk with the bubbly street vendor and later found out that his name was Roberto Caracas, who is known as the “Miss Gulay of Sta. Fe in Bantayan.”

Cavada said that based on the accounts of the townsfolk, “Miss Gulay of Sta. Fe” it was not only during that day that Caracas dressed up to sell his goods. She said the locals in Santa Fe told her that he does that everyday and they enjoy his presence as it gives a different kind of vibe in their town every morning.

Even Cavada admitted to being touched by Caracas’ style.

In fact, she had another chance to take a picture of “Miss Gulay,” this time with Caracas was wearing a bright violet dress with a big belt still with his signature shoulder bag and black wedge heels sandals.

“I felt so happy! Just seeing her picture like that. So positive. She radiates it,” Cavada said.

And Caracas’ antics seem to work.

“Bisag wa koy plano mupalit, palit ko oi!,” says Cavada. (Even if I didn’t have plans of buying, I ended up buying!)

Hands down to this fashionable vendor from Bantayan for introducing a unique and fashionable way of selling vegetables. /bmjo