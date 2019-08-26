Drug paraphernalia found in truck of driver that figured in Toledo accident

CEBU CITY, Philippines –A complaint for reckless imprudence resulting to homicide and damage to properties will be filed on Tuesday, August 27, against the driver of a truck that figured in a Sunday morning accident in Sitio Tambis, Barangay Poog, Toledo City which killed a woman, injured two others and damaged at least two homes.

Police Staff Sergeant Nicanor Goc-ong of the Toledo City Police Station said that are just waiting for the outcome of the drug test on truck driver May-May Lastimosa, 45, to determine if he used illegal drugs when the accident happened at about 5:25 a.m. on Sunday, August 25.

Goc-ong said they recovered drug paraphernalia during their search of Lastimosa’s truck.

Based on their initial investigation, Goc-ong said that Lastimosa came from Talisay City and was headed for the Toledo City public market to deliver 500 sacks of rice. But Lastimosa, a resident of Barangay Labangon, Cebu City, lost control of the breaks.

His truck crashed into the residence of Blendge Regis, 38, when he tried to swerve the vehicle to the right. Blendge was killed on the spot while her niece Maria Jessel, 21, and nephew Vincent, 23, sustained injuries.

Regis, who was preparing breakfast inside her one-storey home that was made from light materials, was thrown off balance during the crash. She sustained severe head injuries from the impact which caused her immediate death. Maria Jessel and Vincent were hit by the sacks of rice that fell from the truck.

Goc-ong said that the accident also damaged the front portion of a neighboring structure owned by the sibling of Blendge’s husband, Reynold.

Reynold, who works as a habal-habal driver, was out of their house when the accident happened.

“Pamilya raman ni sila unya tapot lang mga balay,” said Goc-ong.

(They (victims) were related that is why live close to each other.)