A newfound bond between a stray dog and a mall guard

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Malls today are starting to welcome pets inside their vicinity to enjoy the pleasures inside the mall with their owners.

But unfortunately, stray dogs are still not welcome because of the safety and the welfare of the mall-goers and to the dog if left unattended.

Breaking the barrier, one security guard from a mall in Cebu has touched the heart of one netizen about his love-story with one stray dog who frequents the mall he works in.

Gretel Eleazar, the founder of the Facebook page — Saving Strays Cebu, shared with CDN Digital a sight that had really caught her attention.

It was on August 20 when she dropped by a mall near the North Reclamation Area in Mandaue City when she saw a mall security guard petting what seems to look like a stray dog.

“He sort of adopted this mama dog. Siya na nagtake care magsunod2x daw niya. When he is not around his workmates lookout for this dog. Iya gani gi teach og commands like sit, mo sit sad hehe so cute,” says Eleazar.

(He sort of adopted this mama dog. He takes care of it, the dog follows him around. When he is not around his workmates’ lookout for this dog. He even taught the dog commands like, sit and the dog follows it. It is so cute.)

Unfortunately, she was not able to get the name of the security guard because they were in a hurry at that time.

“Ako i ask balik, when I get back, but this is truly a touching scene nga naay heart ang mga guards para sa dogs, especially in their mall which promotes being pet-friendly,” she said.

(I will ask him when I get back, but this is truly a touching scene seeing that guard have a heart for dogs, especially in their mall which promotes being pet-friendly.)

This makes us all excited that someday we might be seeing this mama dog inside the mall frolicking with her new best friend, Mr. Guard. /dbs