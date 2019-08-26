Pagasa: LPA now Tropical Depression ‘Jenny’

MANILA, Philippines — The low-pressure area (LPA) east of Virac, Catanduanes already intensified into a Tropical Depression by Monday afternoon, the state weather bureau said.

In its latest weather advisory, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said the LPA developed into a tropical depression at around 2 p.m. and the weather disturbance will be locally known as “Jenny.”

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said it will begin issuing Severe Weather Bulletins on Jenny from 5:00 p.m. Monday.

In Pagasa’s 11 a.m. advisory, it noted that the then-LPA was 675 kilometers East Northeast of Guiuan, Eastern Samar or 790 km of East of Virac. /kga