Man with P2 M worth of shabu nabbed in Dumaguete City buy-bust

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Two plastic packs of suspected shabu weighing 300 grams and worth at least P2 million was confiscated from the possession of Jerick Calugcugan during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Cadawinonan, Dumaguete City in Negros Oriental at around 11 p.m. on Monday, August 26.

Personnel from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency and policemen in Negros Oriental also confiscated the buy-bust money, a cellular phone and assorted drug paraphernalia from the suspect’s possession during their joint operation.

PDEA RO VII – Central Visayas said in a Facebook post this morning, August 27, that a complaint for the violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 will be filed against Calugcugan.