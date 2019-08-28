Tropical Storm ‘Jenny’ slightly intensifies, now outside PAR

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Storm “Jenny” slightly intensified as it exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) reported Wednesday afternoon.

In its 5 p.m. update, the state weather bureau said Jenny has exited PAR and was spotted 510 kilometers west of Dagupan City, Pangasinan.

The storm, however, slightly intensified with maximum sustained winds of 75 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gustiness of up to 90 kph and speed of 40 kph.

Pagasa said light to moderate with intermittent heavy rains will be experienced over Western Visayas, Negros Oriental, Mindoro Provinces, Romblon, and Palawan, including Calamian and Cuyo Islands, due to the Southwest Monsoon.

It added that sea travel remains risky especially in seaboards of Luzon and the western seaboard of Visayas due to potentially rough sea conditions.