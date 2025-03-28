Charly Suarez’s unwavering belief paves way for world title shot

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Charly “King’s Warrior” Suarez’s first shot at a world title is beyond boxing—it’s a story of resilience and determination.

Suarez is set to challenge Mexican knockout artist Emanuel Navarrete for the World Boxing Organization (WBO) world super featherweight title, a moment that once seemed impossible to many.

But while others doubted his chances, Charly Suarez chose to silence the noise by staying true to his journey that is built through patience, discipline, and relentless hard work.

READ:

At a recent press conference with his benefactor, politician, and businessman Luis “Chavit” Singson, Suarez opened up about the skepticism he faced, especially being a late bloomer in the pro boxing scene.

“Maraming mga nagsasabi na imposible dahil sa edad, pero ako, naniniwala ako na kung para sa iyo ‘yung bagay, walang makakaharang. Kaya noong nabigyan ako ng chance na makalaban, tumawag sa akin si Gov (Chavit Singson), Sunday yun, galing ako sa simbahan. Napaiyak ako kasi sabi niya, ‘Ito na yung minimithi mo na laban, tuloy na,’” Charly Suarez emotionally shared.

Suarez, who had long dreamt of fighting on the world stage alongside his trusted coach Delfin Boholst, knew this was the moment they had been preparing for.

“Matagal ko nang inaasam ito, kami ni coach. Aim talaga namin na makalaro sa world championships, manalo, at makuha ang title. Ibinigay na sa amin ngayon, kaya todo talaga ang pagsisikap ko at ng team. Ito na yung chance—wag mo nang pakawalan,” Charly Suarez added.

Suarez’s journey has been anything but easy. After falling short of a medal in the Rio 2016 Olympics, he turned pro in 2019, only to face the uncertainties brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. But instead of giving up, Suarez pressed on.

Step by step, he worked his way up the ranks—from a Philippine champion to a regional champion in the IBF, IBO, and WBC. His defining moment came in 2023 when he captured three titles with a stunning 12th-round TKO victory over Australian Paul Fleming. That victory catapulted him into the world rankings, where he eventually earned his shot at Navarrete’s crown.

“Naalala ko noong Olympics, hindi ko nakuha eh, pero ‘yung mga natutunan ko doon, dito ko na na-apply. Kung ano yung pagkukulang ko sa Rio, eto pala ‘yung kailangan kong gawin. Sa tulong ni coach at Gov, nagkaisa at nagka-unity kami. Yung progress namin, hindi madali—nag RP team ako, nag Asia, nag inter-continental. Nag step-by-step kami, pinagdaanan namin lahat,” Suarez reflected.

As he prepares for his toughest battle yet, Charly Suarez remains grounded and composed. He knows the threat Navarrete poses—an elite fighter with height and reach advantages—but Suarez refuses to be intimidated.

“Magaling at medyo matangkad siya, konti lang ang height difference namin. Pero hindi ako mahilig magsalita ng kung ano. Ako, based on the day of the fight, doon namin ilalabas yung pinag-ensayohan namin ni coach,” Suarez said.

When asked if he feels the pressure going up against a decorated champion like Navarrete, Suarez’s response was one of faith and confidence.

“May nag-comment at nag-message sa akin kung pressured ba ako kasi si Emanuel Navarrete daw. For me, wala akong pressure. Hindi pressure kasi pinagdasal ko ‘yan eh, so it means ibinigay talaga sa akin. Ito na yung pagkakataon ko,” he declared with conviction.

Charly Suarez and Navarrete will clash in the ring on May 10 at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California, United States.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP