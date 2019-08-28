Cheetahs, Sharks face off on Friday; Rams to go against Eagles

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The undefeated Cheetahs will be facing off against the defending champions Sharks in the semifinals of the Elite Basketball Cebu City Season 15 this weekend at the Visayan Glass gym in Barangay Guadalupe, Cebu City.

The top-seeded Cheetahs had no trouble booting out the Raptors, 91-60, in the quarterfinals last weekend, thanks to the 20-point outing of Jose Acha.

Up next for them will be season 14 champions, Sharks, which ousted the Panthers, 78-63, behind the efforts of former Cebu Sharks wingman, Ian Ortega, who had 28 points, four rebounds and two blocks.

The Cheetahs and the Sharks face off on Friday, August 30, at 8 p.m.

The other semis pairing will pit the Rams against the Eagles at 9:20 p.m. The Rams eliminated the Tigers, 98-88, as former University of Cebu standout Allain Abellanosa produced 25 points, three rebounds and four assists.

The Eagles on the other hand, easily defeated the Hawks, 77-61, behind JL Manila’s 23 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals. | dcb