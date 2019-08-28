Phoneographers plan a second round of feeding and photowalk

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Photographs are a great reminder of the best memories one has.

Photographs speak when words cannot.

And when some voices cannot be heard, heroes with cameras save the day.

The Cebu Phoneography celebrated their fifth anniversary through a photowalk last August 24.

This group of phone photographers gathered for one day to not just celebrate their anniversary but to give back to the less fortunate.

Read here:5th Anniversary: Phoneography Cebu plans photowalk with a twist

Crisanto Etorma, the founder of the group, told CDN Digital that because of the success of their anniversary event and due to requests from phone photography enthusiasts and greening advocates, they would be doing a second photowalk.

He said that after the August 24 photowalk, they received a number of messages and comments from those who were not able to make it. Thus, he said, they were now thinking of collaborating with other groups like Noah Projects to do another photowalk, and clean up and feeding program, as well.

“Hopefully, we can do it in the middle of September,” he said.

The group went to Alaska, Mambaling where they took pictures of the Badjao community residing in the area and fed the children.

Around 20 phoneographers joined the event but a number were still unable to come because of the 5 a.m. call time. Most of those who joined also donated coins and bills that totalled P2,500, which they used to buy food, added Etorma.

“Around 20 to 30 kids lined up and got the food,” said Etorma.

Hopefully, for the next round of photowalk and feeding, they will be able to reach more children and capture more eye-opening photos of the situations in Cebu’s slums. /elb