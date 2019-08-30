IN PHOTOS: Goodbye, Teban

By Gerard Vincent Francisco |August 30,2019 - 08:42 PM

TALISAY CITY, Philippines — Former Talisay City Councilor and Radio Personality Julian “Teban” Daan is now in his final resting place at the Cansojong Cemetery.

Left with him is a legacy in the entertainment and political landscape.

Here are some photos of his burial:

Julian “Teban” Daan is now in his final resting place in Cansojong, Talisay City | Gerard Francisco

 

Daan’s family and friends light a candle for the late Talisay City councilor as they gather around his casket during the Requiem Mass | Gerard Francisco

 

Provincial Board Member Yolanda “Yolly” Daan says her goodbye to her late husband, Julian Daan, during the Requiem Mass at St. Teresa de Avila church.

A woman stands in the street holding a sign saying “We Love U” as Teban is brought to Cansojong Cemetery | Gerard Francisco

 

Friends, Family and fans of Teban join enter the Cansojong Cemetery | Gerard Francisco

 

As Teban is brought inside his final resting place, friends and family watch as his casket is brought to his final resting place | Gerard Francisco

