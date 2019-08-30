Mandaue City Market Authority still looking for space for livestock vendors

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu— The Mandaue City Market Authority has yet to find a place for their livestock vendors.

Livestock vendors were not accommodated as the New Mandaue City Public Market opened last Wednesday, August 28, because of sanitary concerns.

Market Administrator Musoline Suliva said the City Veterinary Office did not allow that livestocks would be catered in the market since their waste might contaminate other products.

“We are still looking for a space for it because we cannot let them inside the market. Livestock goods produce waste which may contaminate the goods in the meat section,” Suliva said in an interview on Friday, August 30.

Suliva said they would consult with the City Veterinary Office as to the prescribed distance that the livestock goods could be allowed in the vicinity of the public market.

The stalls in the new public market were raffled on August 26. It was opened to the public on Wednesday, August 28.

The P385-million public market accomodated those who were renting spaces at the old public market near the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex. The old market was damaged during the earthquake in October 2013./dbs