Boy, 15, nabbed for possession of P9.5M worth of shabu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — At a very young age, Mark (not his real name) is already considered a high value target by the police in Central Visayas.

The 15-year-old boy is listed in the Philippine National Police’s (PNP’s) regional drugs watchlist.

Mark was collared for the possession of 1.4 kilos of suspected shabu worth around P9.5 million in a buy-bust operation at around 3:30 p.m. today, September 2, inside his home in Sitio Mahayahay 2 in Barangay Calamba, Cebu after he sold shabu to a police poseur buyer.

But since he is a minor, he was turned over to the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) for counselling, said Police Corporal Emmanuel Martinez of the Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) of the San Nicholas Police Station.

Cebu City police rounded up a total of three individuals including Mark for the possession of close to P12 million worth of shabu in less than three hours.

Martinez said that they placed Mark under surveillance for two weeks prior to his arrest. Mark is able to dispose an average of 200 to 500 grams of shabu per week.

Their information on Mark’s operation came from another minor whom they also arrested earlier for the same offense.

Martinez said they do not discount the possibility that Mark may have taken over the illegal drugs business that was left behind by his father who is now detained in Muntinlupa following his arrested for an illegal drugs case last year. The boy’s mother already died a few years back.

While he is uncertain as to when Mark joined the illegal drugs business, Martinez said they are now investigating the possibility that the boy belongs to an illegal drugs group that operates in Cebu City and Cebu province.

Martinez said that the boy enrolled in Grade 9 in a public school in Cebu City in June but may have already dropped out of school to earn his keep.

Based on their initial investigation, Martinez said that the boy would source his supply of shabu from a contact who is operating outside of Cebu province.

Earlier in the day, police also arrested two from Barangay Pasil for the possession of 360 grams if shabu worth at least P2.4 million.

Trisikad driver Carl Arresgado, 24, and his cohort Dino Dela Cruz, 34, were arrested by Cebu City Drug Enforcement Unit (CDEU) personnel in a buy-and-bust operation along L. Flores Street in Barangay Pasil at around 1 p.m. today.

Police Lieutenant Mariel Piedad said they placed second degree cousins under surveillance for about a week prior to their arrest.

Today’s operation, she said, was a follow up of earlier operations which they also conducted in Barangay Pasil.

She said that Arresgado was the target of the operation. They also arrested Dela Cruz because of information that he would help deliver shabu to Arresgado’s buyers.

Both men are now detained in Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) detention cell while police prepare chargers for the violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 against them.

Piedad said they the series of operations that they have conducted in Barangay Pasil will not end with the arrest of the two cousins. She said that they continue to identify and locate the source of drugs sold in the barangay. | dcb