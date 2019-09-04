‘Imagine’ of Cebu’s Kyle Echarri set for digital platform release on Friday

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The fans of Cebuano singer and actor Kyle Echarri have something to look forward to this coming Friday, September 6.

The 16-year-old Kapamilya actor announced on his Instagram on Wednesday that his new song “Imagine,” which he did in collaboration with Singapore’s Haven, will already be released on digital platforms and MYX Philippines.

“Excited to share a new song collaboration I did with @nevahever of AOR (Academy of Rock) Singapore,” Echarri posted on Instagram.

But even before Echarri announced the release of his new song, Cornerstone Music already released photos of him and the international singer that were taken during their music video shoot in Singapore.

On August 23, the Cebuano and Kapamilya actor also gave hints on his upcoming project when he shared photos taken in front of Singapore’s Art Science Museum and used the hashtag #Imagine on his post.

“I can imagine being with you under the stars. I can imagine holding your hand somewhere far. But can you imagine being with me? ‘Cause I can imagine my life with you. Even if right now, I still don’t know who you are. Can you imagine?” the post says.

“Imagine” is produced by Star Music Philippines, Cornerstone Music, and Academy of Rock Singapore.

The song is the first international collaboration that Echarri did since he made his debut in the entertainment industry when he joined “The Voice Kids” Season 2 in 2015. He was then under the wing of Popstar Royalty Sarah Geronimo and finished Top 6 in the singing competition.

In 2016, Echarri launched his first album “It’s Me Kyle” that was released under MCA Music. He also appeared in ABS-CBN produced shows like television series, “On the Wings of Love” in 2015 and the 2017 movie “Seven Sundays.”

Currently, Echarri portrays the role of Kristoff, the love interest of Cassie played by actress Francine Diaz, in ABS-CBN’s top-rating afternoon series “Kadenang Ginto.”

The tandem will also star in the “Silly Red Shoes,” an IWant original that will be streaming in November 2019. | dcb