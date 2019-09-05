City legal to probe CSC’s inspection results of ‘too many workers doing nothing at Cebu city hall’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Legal Office will be conducting an investigation in coordination with the Human Resource Office on the results of the Civil Service Commission (CSC) surprise inspection in the past days revealing too many workers in the city hall doing “nothing.”

Lawyer Rey Gealon, City Legal officer, said that they would look into the videos caught by the CSC to identify if the ones caught were in fact, employees of the city.

“Considering that we are yet on transition stage, most if not all the people in and around the premises of the city hall building, especially those along corridors, were either applying for government positions or awaiting employment or appointments for courtesy calls,” said Gealon.

He said that once the identities would be known, the “confirmed employees” would be summoned to appear before the investigating body and to explain their respective actions, in observance of due process.

If they were found liable, he said they would be facing the corresponding penalties in their violation of work duties.

“Those actions that impede the effectivity and efficiency of government service cannot be countenanced, aligning with the Mayor’s call to uphold the dictum that ‘public office is a public trust’,” said Gealon.

In a phone conference with reporters on Thursday, September 4, 2019, Mayor Edgardo Labella said that he had instructed all department heads to monitor their staff and ensure that they were doing their jobs well.

The monitoring will also be the basis if the staff will become a regular employee. If the staff is not working well, he/she may not become a regular employee.

“This is part of the regularization of our forces. We need to place in a regular position the employees doing their job well,” he said.

He also reminded department heads that drug testing is a requirement for all employee applicants to ensure that the workers of the city hall are clean from illegal drugs. /dbs