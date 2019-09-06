Two more crime convicts surrender to police in Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — After Jesus Negro Jr. surrendered to police on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, two more crime convicts who were released from prison due to Good Conduct Time Allowance (GCTA) law, also voluntarily submitted themselves to authorities.

Conrado Cortes, 64, and Danilo Dela Victoria, 47, surrendered to the police after President Rodrigo Duterte publicly announced that all freed crime convicts should surrender within 15 days or else they will be considered as fugitives.

Watch part of his interview here:

GCTA: Conrado Cortes surrenders to CIDG-7 WATCH: Conrado Cortes, who surrendered to the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group Central Visayas (CIDG-7) headquarters in Camp Sotero Cabahug on Thursday, September 5, 2019, gets emotional as he denies the accusations that he paid for his release under good conduct time allowance.Cortes, 64, was convicted of robbery with homicide and was released last June 8, 2019 under the GCTA. | Alven Marie A. Timtim #CDNDigital 由 CDN Digital 发布于 2019年9月5日周四

Cortes, a resident of Gil Tudtud Street, in Barangay Mabolo, Cebu City, was convicted of robbery with homicide in 1990.

He was transferred in the Medium Security Compound at the New Bilibid Prison, Muntinlupa City.

“Nasakitan lang ko anang na naay niingon na nagbayad mi sa GCTA. Mao nang ni-surrender ko aron maklaro akong pag laya kay dili gusto na maapil ko anang magbayad sa mga tao aron makalaya ko. Ako, naghuwat ra ko. Kaning akong paglaya, wa ko kahibawo na maka laya ko anang adlawa,” he told reporters.

(I am offended when I hear people say that I paid for to be released for GCTA. This is why I surrendered so it is clear that I did not pay anyone for my release. I just waited. I did not know that I will be released.)

“Magpatabang lang ko pag-recompute to akong records didto aron matarong akong paglaya,” he added.

(I need help to recompute my records so I can be properly released.)

Cortes was released on December 14, 2018.

While he was still in prison, Cortes finished refrigeration and air conditioning repair courses under the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (Tesda).

He took on jobs inside the prison and received P250 per day when he started to work as a refrigerator technician.

Like Cortes, Danilo Dela Victoria from Barangay Lahug was released due to the GCTA law on December 14, 2018.

Dela Victoria was convicted of parricide in 1988. He was imprisoned at the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa City.

Here’s part of his interview:

WATCH: Danilo dela Victoria thanks President Rodrigo Duterte, saying the president was the one who allowed his release.Dela Victoria, a resident of Barangay Lahug, Cebu City, was convicted for parricide in 1988 and was released under the good conduct time allowance (GCTA) law last December 14, 2018. | Alven Marie A. Timtim #CDNDigital 由 CDN Digital 发布于 2019年9月5日周四

In February 2018, he was transferred to the San Ramon Prison and Penal Farm in Zamboanga City following a review of his case.

Dela Victoria said he completed his full sentence and was released because of his good conduct.

He described those who paid for their release as “unfair,” adding that he knows of many prisoners who have served their sentences with good behavior but are still locked up in prison.

He said President Duterte’s move to call on all 1,914 convicts of heinous crimes to surrender is a right move.

“Kasi meron tayong mga mayaman na nakakulong, madali lang makalaya. Bakit ganun? Ako, Pangulong Duterte, hindi ako nagbayad ng GCTA,” he said.

(There are rich prisoners…it is easy for them to be released. Why is that? President Duterte, I did not pay for GCTA.)

In an interview with reporters, Dela Victoria claimed that even former Bureau of Corrections chief Ronald” Bato” Dela Rosa visited the Zamboanga City in person.

“Mismo si General Bato Dela Rosa pumunta sa amin sa San Ramon nagtanong kung sino na ang naka-thirty [years]. Dahil yan ang utos mo, na palabasin na ang naka-thirty,” said Dela Victoria addressing Duterte.

(General Bato Dela Rosa visited us at San Ramon [San Ramon Prison and Penal Farm in Zamboanga City] asking who among us already served 30 years. That was your commanded, release those who have served for 30 years.)

“Eto na ngayon Pangulo, nandito na ako sa labas. Sakto ang GCTA ko, walang kulang, walang sobra,” added Dela Victoria.

(I am out here, Mr. President. I have served my sentence. I have served my time in good conduct, no more, no less.) / celr & bmjo