CESAFI allows Cebu young booters to continue playing for PFF national tourney

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Central Visayas Football Association (CVFA) has one less problem in their campaign to advance to the national finals of the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) Under 15 Boys National Championships.

This after Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (CESAFI) commissioner Felix “Boy” Tiukinhoy has given his permission to let the players manning the CVFA U15 to continue playing for the PFF national tournament even if the football competition of the inter-school league is set to start on Sunday, September 8, 2019.

Under the CESAFI rules, players seeing action in CESAFI will no longer be able to play in another tournament or league while the inter-school league is ongoing.

This development was revealed by CESAFI football tournament director Francis Ramirez. But Tiukinhoy has one condition, he added.

“Musugot siya (Tiukinhoy) na mupadayon sila ug duwa sa PFF U15 basta di mausab ang schedule sa CESAFI football tungod ana,” said Ramirez.

(He [Tiukinhoy] will allow them to continue playing in the PFF U15 provided that the CESAFI football schedule won’t be affected by it.)

Ramirez added that Tuikinhoy said it is also fine to let them continue playing because the PFF national tournament has started for a while and has been ongoing before the CESAFI began.

Most of the booters manning the CVFA U15 are from the Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) and CESAFI defending champion Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC). Both are CESAFI member-schools and joining this season’s CESAFI football junior tournament.

The CVFA U15 has two matches left in the Visayas eliminations—against Negros Oriental Siquijor Regional Football Association (NOSIRFA) on September 7 and against Panay FA on September 15.

Both games are must-win for the CVFA U15 to advance to the national finals. Only the top two teams in the Visayas elimination can advance to the national finals. /elb