Woman, 73, gives birth to twins with 82-year-old husband

A 73-year-old woman from India on Thursday, Sept. 5, gave birth to twins, her very first children with her 82-year-old husband.

Mangayamma Yaramati gave birth to her twin girls by Caesarean section after becoming pregnant through in vitro fertilization (IVF), BBC reported yesterday, Sept. 6.

Her husband, Sitarama Rajarao, told BBC Telugu hours after the delivery that he and his wife were “incredibly happy.”

On taking care of the children at their advanced age, Rajarao said, “Nothing is in our hands. Whatever should happen will happen. It is all in the hands of God.”

Yaramati said they had tried to conceive multiple times and consulted a number of doctors before this successful attempt. She said she was called a “childless lady” in her village and is the “happiest” now that she has kids.

Yaramati menopaused 25 years ago, but was still eager to become a mother, the Hindustan Times reported on Thursday. She underwent medical tests to check if she was fit for IVF after she had heard a 55-year-old woman in her neighborhood became pregnant through the treatment. The couple used an egg donor with Rajarao’s sperm and Yaramati became pregnant in the first cycle this January.

A day after the twins’ birth, Rajarao had a stroke and has been hospitalized. Yaramati and the newborns are in good health. Niña V. Guno /ra