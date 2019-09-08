Foreign nationals nabbed for offshore online gambling crowd CCPO compound

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The more than 200 foreign nationals who were arrested from an alleged offshore online gambling company in Lapu-Lapu City were made to spend the night at the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) compound in Cebu City where the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group Central Visayas (CIDG-7) office is located.

Some of them slept while seated on monoblock chairs while others were forced to squat on the cemented floors.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Hector Amancia, CIDG-7 deputy chief, said that the foreign nationals, most of whom were Chinese nationals, will remain at the CCPO grounds until such time that they are able to complete the process of booking and profiling the arrested individuals.

The group also included some Korean nationals, Amancia said.

The foreign nationals suffered the same fate as the more than 300 men and women who were arrested while gambling at the D and C Coliseum in Barangay Ibabao, Mandaue City last month.

Amancia said that a complaint for the violation of Presidential Decree 1602 that prescribes stiffer penalty on illegal gambling and Republic Act 10175 or the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012 will be filed against the suspects on Tuesday. | dcb