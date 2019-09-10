All the Must-See Highlights at CAS 2019

The Cebu automotive scene is poised for some serious action as the Cebu Auto Show returns to deliver another explosive presentation. Now on its 12th year, this year’s CAS is intent on having its show attendees “Experience Fun and Function” as it brings together all the finest elements make for a truly topnotch auto show.

From showcasing the latest car models and automotive innovations from the Visayan market’s top automotive distributors, dealers, and brands to hosting various activities and events that are insightful as they are entertaining, the goal of this year’s CAS is to demonstrate that functionality can thrive alongside features that make automotive innovations fun and enjoyable for consumers. Likewise this year’s show is also a great opportunity for various automotive companies and related associations to reach out and connect to a wider market by underscoring their ingenuity and respective expertise.

As quoted by one of the founders and administrator of the Cebu Diecast Car Collectors, Mr. Michael Vincent Chua, ‘’It has always been a pleasure working with CAS in accomplishing our vision of bridging the gap between diverse car enthusiasts, whether they be actual car collectors or a toy car collectors. And not just that, over the years, we have seen the show as a bonding experience for parents and their children or even for the whole family!’’

More than just your typical auto show, CAS has truly made a lasting mark on the lives of automotive enthusiasts and it will continue to do so each year. On one hand reeling in much-needed economic activity for the industry as it fosters B2B connections and on the other, nurturing the enthusiasm of the public towards cars and all things related to the automotive scene, there is no doubt that CAS is the region’s most influential auto show.

Read on to find out more about the exciting things that await at this year’s CAS!

RC drift challenge

An activity involving remote controlled miniature cars, this year’s RC Drift event will gather members of the Philippine RC Drifters. There will be around 12 to 15 drifters who will participate in the challenge that coming from Manila and Cebu as well as enthusiasts who will be conducting car displays and demonstrations such as the 1/10 scale RC Bodyshell contest.

Custom and classic car competition

This year’s custom and classic car competition will have 21 categories that will enable more participants to find their niche in the competition. The categories at this year’s competition include Best Race-Inspired, Best Model, Best Lighting Display, Best Korean, Best Japanese, Best Interior, Best in Tuning, Best in Stance, Best in Show, Best in Rims, Best in Paint, Best in Japanese Domestic Market, Best in Flush, Best in Engine, Best in Color, Best in Classic, Best in Body Kit, Best in 4×4, Best Exterior, Best European, Best in Vintage and Best in Italian.

Various car clubs from across the region have already signed up along with individual car owners. Last year, Petron won best booth while the 2010 Lamborghini LLP-570 of Detail Monkey won Best in Show.

Diecast car model swap meet

Established in 2009, the Cebu Diecast Car Collectors now include members from neighboring Visayan Islands. At the event, the group not only aims to establish their identity in the local diecast car collecting scene but also promote diversity and foster camaraderie among collectors.

From hosting their event at the SM City Cebu’s Northwing parking grounds and Atrium to levelling up as they are set to hold their gathering at the Skyhall of the SM City Seaside, the Cebu Diecast Car Collectors have surely come a long way from their humble beginnings.

Exhibitions from top brands

CAS 2019 is the ultimate destination to witness the latest product displays including cars, parts, and accessories from top automotive brands such as Chevrolet, Nissan, Mazda, Morris Garages (MG) and Suzuki. There will also be a car reveal for MG Philippines and Chevrolet on Sept 13 (Friday) at 11:00am onwards.

Motor bikes display

Proving that CAS isn’t only about cars, this year’s show will also be showcasing the latest two-wheeled motor vehicles from popular brands like Honda, Kawasaki and many more. There will also be exclusive promos and live demonstrations that attendees can watch out for during the event.

Car parts and accessories galore

As CAS seeks to cater to various automotive needs, CAS 2019 will boast of an extensive selection of car parts and accessories such as car tints, dynastic dashcams, air refreshers, tires, mag wheels, and other premium items.

Organized by Worldbex Services International, the 12th Cebu Auto Show or CAS 2019 is happening on September 13 to 15, from 10:00am to 7:00pm at the SM Seaside Skyhall. Admission is free and pre-registration is currently ongoing at cebuautoshow.com. For more information, call (02) 656-9239, visit cebuautoshow.com, and follow @CebuAutoShow on Facebook and Instagram.