Sevenfold Cleaning System logs first win in CPBL

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Sevenfold Cleaning System finally barged into the win column of the ongoing Cebu Premier Basketball League (CPBL) ARQ Builders Cup at the Cebu City Sports Institute in Barangay San Nicolas last weekend.

Sevenfold arrested a two-game skid via a 74-58 thrashing of Walkers, which absorbed its second straight loss in the games held Saturday, September 7, 2019.

Anthony Luceña topscored for Sevenfold with 11 points.

The Walkers, however, were able to end its losing skid the next day Sunday, September 8, after getting past Greywolves, 80-71.

Former University of Cebu cager Peter Codilla waxed hot for the Walkers with 20 points. He also pulled eight boards and had three assists.

The Greywolves suffered their third straight loss.

The Vipers, for their part, had a good weekend after winning both their games compensating for their first game loss.

Harry Lingad exploded with 16 points to tow the Vipers past 15 Strong, 69-65, while it was Gil Divinagracia’s turn to lead the Vipers in lambasting FastAds, 74-46, with his 20 points the next day.

The TFTC-4W Brothers, on the other hand, shrugged off its first game loss via a 61-44 thrashing of Picnic Health Rhinos behind Earlonie Baguio’s 16 points and six rebounds.

Picnic Health Rhinos remains winless in this tournament after absorbing their third straight loss.

The other game saw Freesia x Cyria’s Kandingan tallying its third win with a 70-53 clobbering of VDrink Malunggay Juice.

Mikoh Pahugot dished 17 points to help Freesia hand VDrink its third loss in the tournament. /bmjo