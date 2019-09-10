True love? Bohol priest tells us what it is

CEBU CITY, Philippines—A video of a priest in Bohol giving his homily during a wedding mass is making waves online for the message about what true love is.

The video, uploaded by wedding videographer Richard Solis on September 5, 2019, has impressive statistics: 850 comments, 19,000 reactions, 45,000 shares, and 514,000 views as of September 10, 2019.

The reason? The priests take on what true love is.

Watch it here:

In his homily in one wedding ceremony in Dauis Bohol on August 24, 2019, Rev. Fr. Jose Adrian Surigao educated the wedding goers by saying that true love is not just about feelings. He said true love is when one decides to stay even when the feelings are gone.

“Feelings are necessary but it is not necessarily true love, because a feeling subsides,” says Surigao in the video.

He made it clear that feelings are just temporary, but the deciding factor for someone to say that they are in love is the mere decision to stay with someone even when their real colors are out.

“Pero pag bantay mo. Kay anhi na mu sulod ang true love, kung mo desider ka nga mo padayon sa imong pag bati. True love is not a feeling, but it is [about] deciding to stay,” the priest is heard saying int he video.

(But be careful. It’s times like this when you’ll know that it is true love, when you decide to continue on with the relationship.)

Surigao added that there are a lot of couples who go their separate ways because of this misconception, breaking it up because they already fall out of love.

But when there are those who decide to stay even when they fall out of love, that’s true love. /bmjo