Labella reminds garbage drivers, collectors to follow traffic rules

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Mayor Edgardo Labella reminded garbage truck drivers to follow traffic laws and regulations after two individuals from Barangay Guadalupe were apprehended at 10 a.m. on Thursday, September 12, at V. Rama Street.

The incident involved the driver and garbage collector of Barangay Guadalupe.

The two individuals were apprehended by members of the Inter-Agency Council on Traffic (I-ACT) for not wearing seatbelts.

The truck itself was overloaded with garbage.

The I-ACT officers were conducting traffic management operations on V. Rama Street when Barangay Guadalupe’ garbage truck was on the road with the driver and the collector.

Labella said he will write the leaders of Barangay Guadalupe to reorient and discipline drivers who violate traffic rules and regulations.

“We will tell Guadalupe to remind the drivers to follow traffic laws,” said Labella. / celr