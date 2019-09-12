Strong start for Baby Cobras

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Southwestern University (SWU) Phinma Baby Cobras posted their first win via a 82-60 routing of Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) Greywolves in the junior division of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc (Cesafi) basketball tournament, Thursday, September 12, 2019 at the Cebu Coliseum.

Topscoring for the Baby Cobras was Kyle Villanueva with 20 points.

Leading the Greywolves was Jose Zaldy Dizon with 17 points albeit for a losing cause.