Food delivery driver overcomes disability, inspires netizens

CEBU CITY, Philippines— He could have just easily stayed at home and asked other family members to provide for his needs.

But this food delivery driver showed no excuses. He drives his scooter around the city to deliver the food orders of his costumers.

Jicell Bordaje, 28, program manager and the man behind the Cebuanoontwowheels Facebook page, posted a photo of the unidentified man on social media and his post became an instant hit.

Netizens who saw Bordaje’s post especially admired the determination of the food delivery driver, a person with physical disability, who carried around his crutches.

Bordaje said he saw the food delivery driver while he was walking at the vicinity of the Cebu IT Park in the afternoon of September 12.

“I was walking from the parking area behind Pyramid heading to Ebloc2 building to work. I saw from a distance a food panda rider with crutches on his back,” says Bordaje.

Bordaje said that he immediately took a photo of the food delivery driver and had this posted on his social media account hoping to also inspire especially the able bodied individuals to work to earn their keep.

“The photo speaks a thousand words,” he said.

Bordaje told CDN Digital that it was not his first time that he saw the food delivery driver near his workplace.

“After seeing a Food Panda rider from a distance with crutches on his back, I knew it was him! I saw Kuya Food Panda again, this time handing orders to a customer. Several times I just see him on the road driving his scooter peacefully without problems, but unfortunately I was not able to ask for his name,” he said.

Bordaje admitted that he felt pity the first time that he saw the food delivery driver. But he eventually felt respect for the person the next time that he saw him.

“I know people who are physically healthy but are so lazy to work for money. I know adult people who own motorcycles yet struggling financially because (they are) too shy to use the bike for extra income. Lastly, I thought of healthy and strong people committing crimes and here’s Kuya, a disabled man working hard to make a living,” says Bordaje.

Even netizens who saw Bordaje’s viral photo shared the same opinion of the food delivery driver.

The photo which he uploaded on September 12 already earned 225 comments, 1,400 shares, and 3,200 reactions as of noontime today, September 14.

The photo truly sparked a huge light of inspiration to everyone who loves making excuses. | dcb