DMW-7 distributes cash assistance to 23 female OFWs in Central Visayas

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Department of Migrant Workers in Central Visayas (DMW-7) recently distributed financial assistance worth P230,000 to female Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs).

The cash assistance was part of the Balik-Pinay Balik-Hanapbuhay Program (BPBH), through which 23 female OFWs in the region received P10,000 each.

The distribution was carried out simultaneously nationwide on Monday. According to a report by the Philippine News Agency, 128 OFWs in the National Capital Region received the cash aid.

Meanwhile, Soccsksargen had the highest number of beneficiaries at 185, followed by Western Visayas (160), the Davao Region (125), and Central Luzon (107).

Other beneficiaries came from Cagayan Valley, the Bicol Region, Calabarzon, Eastern Visayas, Caraga, the Ilocos Region, Northern Mindanao, Central Visayas, the Zamboanga Peninsula, Mimaropa, and the Cordillera Administrative Region.

Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman said the government allocated at least five percent of the General Appropriations Act (GAA) to support women.

According to the DMW, the BPBH program is one of the agency’s key initiatives, spearheaded by the National Reintegration Center for OFWs (NRCO).

It is designed to support distressed returning OFWs by providing a combination of skills training and livelihood assistance to help them start their own businesses.

“The program also aims to reduce the socio-economic vulnerability of OFW women by expanding their employment opportunities within their locality,” the agency said in a press release.

A total of P10.67 million was released by the NRCO on Monday.

Luchel Taniza, information officer of DMW-7, clarified in an interview that the beneficiaries had applied for the livelihood program, which also helped the agency verify the legitimacy of their businesses.

Recently, the regional office also hosted a mini trade fair, which runs from March 17 to 21, featuring three livelihood beneficiaries from Carcar City and Cebu City. The businesses showcased included pastries, banana chips, and kakanin.

These OFWs-turned-entrepreneurs have successfully sustained their businesses through the agency’s program.

