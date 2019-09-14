BREAKING: SWU-Phinma stretches win to two in Cesafi college ball
CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Southwestern University (SWU) Phinma Cobras takes an early 2-0 lead in the college division of the 19th Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) men’s basketball tournament, Saturday, September 14, 2019, at the Cebu Coliseum.
The Cobras shrugged off a late rally by the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers to inflict the latter with an 86-66 rout.
Leading the Cobras was import Mamadow Lamine Thiam of Senegal who sank 24 points. While the Cobras hold a clean 2-0 win-loss card, the Panthers drop to a 1-2 card.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.