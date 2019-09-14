BREAKING: SWU-Phinma stretches win to two in Cesafi college ball

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Southwestern University (SWU) Phinma Cobras takes an early 2-0 lead in the college division of the 19th Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) men’s basketball tournament, Saturday, September 14, 2019, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The Cobras shrugged off a late rally by the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers to inflict the latter with an 86-66 rout.

Leading the Cobras was import Mamadow Lamine Thiam of Senegal who sank 24 points. While the Cobras hold a clean 2-0 win-loss card, the Panthers drop to a 1-2 card.