Ateneo opens title retention bid with 1-0 win in Cesafi junior football

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles opened their title retention bid with a 1-0 edging of the Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC), Saturday, September 14, 2019 at the Cebu City Sports Center.

An early goal by Hanz Philip Paglinawan at the 5th minute gave Ateneo the win.

Ateneo earned its first three points with a 1-0 win-loss card while DBTC has a point following its scoreless draw against University of San Carlos (USC) last weekend. /bmjo