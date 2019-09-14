LOOK: Isuzu PH launches new D-Max LS-A
By: Brian Mikhael Judilla Ochoa |September 14,2019 - 09:25 PM
Cebu City, Philippines—Isuzu Philippines and Isuzu Cebu launched the new Isuzu D-Max LS-A pickup truck at the SM Seaside City Cebu on Saturday, September 14, 2019.
Check out photos from the launching here:
