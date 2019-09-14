LOOK: Isuzu PH launches new D-Max LS-A

By: Brian Mikhael Judilla Ochoa |September 14,2019 - 09:25 PM

Cebu City, Philippines—Isuzu Philippines and Isuzu Cebu launched the new Isuzu D-Max LS-A pickup truck at the SM Seaside City Cebu on Saturday, September 14, 2019.

Check out photos from the launching here:

Officials of Isuzu Philippines and Isuzu Cebu pose with the new Isuzu D-Max LS-A during its launching on September 14, 2019. CDN Digital photo | Brian J. Ochoa

Singer/actor Sam Concepcion serenades the crowd during the launching of the new Isuzu D-Max LS-A at the SM Seaside City Cebu. CDN Digital photo | Brian J. Ochoa

The rear side of the new Isuzu D-Max LS-A. CDn Digital photo | Brian J. Ochoa

