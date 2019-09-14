USC overcomes slow start to win second game

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors shrug off a slow start to nail their second win in the 19th Cesafi men’s basketball tournament.

The Warriors survived the Jaguars, 62-55, Saturday, September 14, 2019 at the Cebu Coliseum.

USC was led by Roosvelt Jelianggao with 16 points.

The Warriors thwarted what would have been the second straight win for the USJ-R.