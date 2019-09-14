Cebuano Filmmaker Victor Villanueva a Luminary Award recipient

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebuano filmmaker Victor Villanueva was named as one the recipients of the Luminary Award by the Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP).

Villanueva confirmed to CDN Digital on Saturday morning, September 14 through a message after posting a copy of a letter signed by Liza Diño-Seguerra, the chairperson of FDCP.

“It is an honor and they say it is because of my big contribution to Philippine cinema especially on regional films. But really I was just making films because I wanted to. Wala ko ga dahom ana (award),” he said.

According to Diño-Seguerra’s letter, the award was given to Villanueva because of his distinctive work, artistry, and service to the Philippine cinema.

The country is now celebrating its 100 years in Philippine cinema with its theme, “Sine Sandaan: Celebrating the Luminaries of Philippine Cinema’s 100 Years.”

But Villanueva confirmed that he was not able to attend the awarding ceremony on September 12, Thursday at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City.

The Cebuano filmmaker was not able to receive his award since he was working on his upcoming movie, “Lucid” starred by Alessandra de Rossi and JM de Guzman.

Villanueva is known for his Bisaya dark comedy road trip movie, “Patay Na Si Hesus.” This was an official entry of Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino (PPP) 2017 and won the Jury’s Choice Award.

“Patay na Si Hesus” is headlined by Jaclyn Jose, Chai Fonacier, Melde Montañez, Angelina Kanapi, and Vincent Viado. In 2016, it bagged the movie won the Audience Choice Award and the Gender-Sensitive Film during the QCinema International Film Festival.

“I hope these awards do not cloud people to make films for awards but to passionately tell their story and contribute to discourse,” he said.

As the Philippine cinema celebrates its 100 years, Villanueva hopes to have more regional films in the industry because he believed Philippine cinema is not just about Tagalog movies. /elb