PRESYO MERKADO: Carcar City’s famous lechon

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Maayong adlaw! Mag lechon na sad ta!

CDN Digital dropped by the public market in Carcar City, Cebu to check on the prices of their famous lechon!

A kilo of Carcar City’s juicy and tender lechon cost only P400. You can also buy half a kilo for only P200.

Lechon is a Spanish pork dish that refers to a roasted pig cooked in charcoal. It is a popular food in the Philippines, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic and other Spanish-speaking nations in Latin America and Spain.

But what makes the Visayan especially the Cebu lechon standout is that it is stuffed with lots and lots of herbs and spices to make it very tasty.

Unsa pa ang inyong gi huwat? Mangaon na ta!