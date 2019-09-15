Asia’s 1st integrated STEM leadership summit set in Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines –Cebu will be the venue of the First Integrated STEM Leadership Summit in Asia scheduled in November this year.

The summit, which will be held at the Shangri-La’s Mactan Island Resort And Spa from November 21 to 24, will serve as a platform for cross-sectional dialog and collaboration among stakeholders, according to a press statement of Unilab Foundation. The foundation and the US-based STEM Leadership Alliance are co-presentors this initiative.

Lilibeth Aristorenas, Unilab Foundation executive director, said they hoped that the summit will result in the creation of the STEM Leadership Alliance in the Philippines.

Aristorenas explained that they decided to come up with projects to promote STEM education because they saw the lack of STEM graduates to meet the company’s requirements as well as those in other companies.

The 3-day summit will also feature panel discussion and workshops focusing on developing a culture of innovation, how to engage women and girls in STEM, fostering cross collaboration, and how STEM can be a means to achieve the United Nations’ sustainable development goals.

Barbara Morgan, former astronaut of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and the first teacher to travel in space, and former NASA chief engineer Dr. Lance Bush will be among International and local experts who will speak during the summit.

Speakers from abroad will also include the heads of five major educational associations in the U.S.

They will share their ‘experiences in delivering STEM education needed to ensure a pipeline of industry 4.0-ready workforce and the next-generation scientists.’

Individuals, non-government organizations and local government units are encouraged to attend the conference.

Those interested can register at stemsummitasia.org or get more information from the [email protected] | dcb