2 injured, 2 others nabbed in anti-drugs operation in Brgy Alang-Alang, Mandaue City

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Two persons landed at the Mandaue City Hospital after they engaged in a shootout with the police past 5 p.m. today, September 16.

Louie Boy Pagaratan, 32, and William Lapazaran, 39, sustained bullet wounds on their legs.

Personnel from the Basak Police Station also arrested two others who were identified as Ozzy Baclayon, 25, and Marevel Pagaratan, 30, during the buy-bust operation in Sitio Li-ong, Barangay Alang-Alang, Mandaue City.

Police Captain James Conaco, chief of Basak Police Station, said that Baclayon was arrested for the possession of 10 sachets of shabu (crystal meth) while Paragatan was jailed for the obstruction of justice.

Conaco said they were conducting a buy-bust operation against Louie Pagaratan and Lapazaran this afternoon. But Lapazaran sensed that he was transacting with a policeman, the reason why he ran to the interior of Sitio Li-ong and pulled out a handgun.

Lapazaran, he said, tried to fire shots at the chasing policemen but he suffered from firearm malfunction. Pagaratan, who was also in the area, pulled a handgun and fired at the police team. But the police were quick to neutralize him by aiming for his legs.

Both Pagaratan and Lapazaran were brought to the Mandaue City Hospital for the treatment of their bullet wounds.

Conaco said they recovered sachets of shabu worth at least P30, 000 and a .45 caliber pistol with three live ammunitions from Lapazaran’s possession.

Recovered from Louie Pagaratan were sachets of suspected shabu and a .22 Magnum revolver with six live ammunition. | dcb