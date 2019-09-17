WATCH: Netizen films man busking for those in need in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Busking is not a new sight in Cebu City.

There are a lot of children–and even adults–singing on the streets in exchange for some cash or food for themselves.

But a netizen found one guy along the famous Fuente Osmeña Circle who had a unique reason for singing in the streets of Cebu.

Mary Joyce Rollon, 19, a working student, shared with CDN Digital a video of this man.

“I came across a guy playing the guitar on the street. I thought it was just another singer busking in the streets. But when I went closer, I saw the placard that says, ‘Give what you can. Take what you need’,” says Rollon. The placard also had the text #CebuBusking and #CebuStreetMusic.

Watch part of his performance here:

Rollon later found out that the man behind the unique and touching act was Dane Smith. She also found out that the talented man was singing not to make money for himself, but for those who are in need.

His guitar case had been filled with cash from donations of passers by and he allows those who are in need of cash to take from the case.

“It was really a good sight to see to end my long day. He was also taking requests from passersby, who then stopped and became his audience,” she said.

Let’s give it up for this talented Cebuano artist who showed us what passion for music and passion for humanity really means. /bmjo