Jealous man shoots former lover’s live-in partner

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A house painter is now in critical condition after he was shot outside his boarding house in Barangay Alegria, Cordova, Cebu around 10:30 p.m. on Friday, September 20.

Edronic Belaguas, a resident of Barangay Basal in Lapu-Lapu City, was enjoying his Friday night chilling out with his live-in partner and a few friends when a man arrived in the area, approached Belaguas and shot him in the stomach.

The suspect, who was later identified as Benjie Lupian, a resident of Barangay Pasil, Cebu City, fled the area after shooting Belaguas.

Police Corporal Dhex Anthony Balaod, day desk officer of Cordova Police Station, said Lupian is the former lover of Belaguas’ live-in partner.

Belaguas was rushed to the hospital where medical personnel said he sustained gunshot wounds to his stomach.

Balaod did not disclose the name of Belaguas’ partner as the woman requested to hide her identity.

Balaod said they are looking at love triangle or jealousy as the reason why Lupian committed the crime.

Police are now conducting a hot pursuit operation to find and arrest Lupian, who is now in hiding after committing the crime.

Balaod said they have coordinated with the Cebu City Police Office in tracing the possible areas where Lupina could be hiding since Lupian is form Cebu City.

Balaod said they are preparing to file a case of frustrated murder against Lupian. / celr